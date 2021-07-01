ICHI Price Reaches $2.94 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. ICHI has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $36,078.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00008804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00136555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00168647 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,346.31 or 0.99791120 BTC.

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,164,248 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

