IG Group’s (IGG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 977.33 ($12.77).

Shares of LON:IGG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 848 ($11.08). 757,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,998. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 875.77.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

