IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.30

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and traded as low as $35.24. IGM Financial shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 1,460 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.8522 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

