Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.51. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

