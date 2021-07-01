Impleum Achieves Market Cap of $109,872.04 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $109,872.04 and $573.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,046,946 coins and its circulating supply is 9,940,000 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.