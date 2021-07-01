Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €43.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €43.60 ($51.29) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

