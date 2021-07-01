Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.81

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and traded as high as $40.42. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 383 shares traded.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

