Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Purchases 15,928 Shares of Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 15,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $31,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Patrick Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MIND Technology alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 30,618 shares of MIND Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $61,236.00.

MIND stock remained flat at $$1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.05.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in MIND Technology by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.