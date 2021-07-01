Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Purchases 30,618 Shares of Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Dennis Patrick Morris acquired 30,618 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $61,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Patrick Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MIND Technology alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Patrick Morris acquired 15,928 shares of MIND Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $31,856.00.

MIND stock remained flat at $$1.94 during trading on Thursday. 73,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,591. MIND Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.05.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,937,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MIND Technology by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.