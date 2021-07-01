Insider Selling: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $13,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,414,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 129,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,291. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

