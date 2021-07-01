Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $17,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock remained flat at $$58.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 170,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

