Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells 15,083 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $116,729.35.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62.

WISH stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.24. 100,723,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,528,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.09. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,272,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

