Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40.
NYSE ESTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 598,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,012. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elastic by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $88,064,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its position in Elastic by 66.1% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
