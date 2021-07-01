Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40.

NYSE ESTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 598,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,012. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elastic by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $88,064,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its position in Elastic by 66.1% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

