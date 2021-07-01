Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells 10,273 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
EverQuote stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. 68,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $934.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.36.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
