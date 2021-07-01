Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells 10,273 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. 68,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $934.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EverQuote by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

