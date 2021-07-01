Insider Selling: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Sells 14,362 Shares of Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.23. 879,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,023. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.80. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.