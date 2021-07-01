Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells 26,075 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.66. 246,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,574. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

