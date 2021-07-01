Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 244,570 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $904,909.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47.

NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 2,360,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,833. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

