Insider Selling: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) COO Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $4.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.69. 217,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,956. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 82,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

