Insights Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.23 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $3.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00696878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,826.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,932,114 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

