Insured Finance (INFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,050.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $68,050.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00131216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00168747 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,012.32 or 0.99954582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,282,235 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

