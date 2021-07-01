Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Short Interest Down 39.8% in June

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 456,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 443,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 360,247 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

NTEC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 505,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,806. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

