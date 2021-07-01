Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.88

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.88 and traded as high as C$20.29. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$20.15, with a volume of 732,880 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPL. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.88.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

