Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFSPF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19. Interfor has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

