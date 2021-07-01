Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.64. 2,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.