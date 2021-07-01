Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 15,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 3,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.62.

