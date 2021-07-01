Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $353.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,456,936. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $247.08 and a fifty-two week high of $355.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.