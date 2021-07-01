Investors Buy Large Volume of Pulse Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,909 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,004% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,966,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 67,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLSE traded up $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,932. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $550.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

