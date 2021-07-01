Investors Buy Large Volume of Verra Mobility Call Options (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 12,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,341% compared to the typical daily volume of 851 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 418,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

