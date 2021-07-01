Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 15,657 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,363% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

BATS EZU traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 3,104,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.97. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $197,000.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.