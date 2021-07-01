Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,628 call options on the company. This is an increase of 701% compared to the typical daily volume of 453 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 36.4% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 528,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 823,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

