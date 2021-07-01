Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 129,051 call options on the company. This is an increase of 462% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,958 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

WBA stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.71. 23,810,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of -71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

