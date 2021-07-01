Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,765 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 794% compared to the typical daily volume of 757 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 340,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 226,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

