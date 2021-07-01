Investors Purchase Large Volume of Comtech Telecommunications Call Options (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,575 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,908% compared to the average daily volume of 178 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.78. 623,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

