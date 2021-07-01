Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.98 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $27.98 million and approximately $46,844.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00665200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,144.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.