iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Lifted by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 2.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.43. The stock had a trading volume of 427,689 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

