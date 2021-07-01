iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

XT opened at $63.25 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $63.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

