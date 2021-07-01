iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Up 75.8% in June

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,400 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,345. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

