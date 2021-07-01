iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

BATS EFG traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $107.28. The company had a trading volume of 722,366 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

