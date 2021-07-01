iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Lifted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $117.40. 2,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,403. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

