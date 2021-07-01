iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.19. The company had a trading volume of 202,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.25 and a fifty-two week high of $430.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

