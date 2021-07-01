Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Update

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 26.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 85,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,993. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.