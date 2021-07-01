JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.44. 6,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,825,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.43%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

