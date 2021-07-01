John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$2.90 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

