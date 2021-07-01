Joseph Elias Khoury Sells 9,500 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MEI stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.97. 113,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,079. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.23. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.