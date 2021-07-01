JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. 246,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,093. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

