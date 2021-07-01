JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAGG. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 416,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 99,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,597,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,147,000 after buying an additional 4,432,650 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 258,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 349,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 208,648 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $54.35. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,016. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.