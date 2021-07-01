JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.28) and last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10). Approximately 75,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 241,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615 ($8.04).

JTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on JTC from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 644.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £826.62 million and a PE ratio of 68.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. JTC’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 723,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10), for a total transaction of £4,487,987.80 ($5,863,584.79).

JTC Company Profile (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

