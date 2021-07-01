Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Up 1.2%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €42.14 ($49.58) and last traded at €41.72 ($49.08). 37,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.22 ($48.49).

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.78.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

