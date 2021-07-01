Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the May 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JUVAF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 280,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,859. Juva Life has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

