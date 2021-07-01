Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $74,984.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00136977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00168979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,548.90 or 1.00131697 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

